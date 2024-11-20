Unai Simon confirms availability for Basque derby after four-month injury absence

It has been approximately four months since Unai Simon underwent wrist surgery in the aftermath of Euro 2024, which he helped Spain to win. Since then, he has been undergoing his recovery, which is now almost at its end.

Julen Agirrezabala and Alex Padilla have deputised in the Athletic Club goal at various stages since the start of the 2024-25 season, although Simon is expected to take back the number one position in the coming weeks. It could happen this weekend when Real Sociedad head to San Mames for the first Basque derby of the campaign.

As per Gol (via ED), Simon has confirmed that he is available for selection for Sunday’s showdown encounter.

“We have completed the estimated four months of injury, and the truth is that it continues its course. I’m training with the group, I’m doing more things, and being called up will depend on Ernesto (Valverde, his manager).”

Simon’s return is good news for Athletic Club, although Agirrezabala and Padilla have performed well in his absence.