Spotify Camp Nou return date pushed back by Barcelona

Barcelona are early anticipating their return to the Spotify Camp Nou, which has been undergoing renovations since the summer of 2023. The club had hoped to be back home by the end of 2024, although this is no longer possible – and as it turns out, the return date has now been pushed back again.

As per MD, Barcelona have notified its members that a return to the Spotify Camp Nou in January is also no longer possible. It means that the home fixtures against Valencia, Atalanta and Alaves will be played at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic, which is where the first team has been playing its matches over the last 15 months.

As things stand, Barcelona hope to return for their match against Rayo Vallecano, which is scheduled to take place on the 16th of February. However, it is far from certain that this will happen, although it is certain that they will need to return before the start of May.