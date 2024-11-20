Sporting director pushing to end 11-year spell at Atletico Madrid, departure likely before end of season

Andrea Berta first arrived at Atletico Madrid in 2013, taking over the position of technical director. Four years later, he was appointed as sporting director, which is a position that he has held until now. However, it is certain that this season will be his last in the role, and also at the club.

Berta has lost prominence in recent months, especially after the appointment of Carlos Bucero as Atleti’s new director of football operations. Marca say that the Italian no longer feels comfortable in his role, which is why he is now pushing to leave the club by the end of the season at the very latest.

Berta is out of contract next June, although Atletico Madrid are expected to green-light his exit before then – provided that they manage to secure the services of a successor. The search for that is already underway, and it remains to be seen who takes on the position from later in the season.