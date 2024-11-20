Sevilla considering January approach for former Barcelona striker

Sevilla have struggled to score goals in the early stages of the 2024-25 season. Their strikers have especially been off the boil, with neither Isaac Romero nor Kelechi Iheanacho having got off the mark in La Liga. As a result, the club’s sporting department have been looking into the possibility of making a new signing in the position.

Sporting director Victor Orta will lead the charge, and according to ED (via Sport), Ferran Jutgla is one of the players that Los Nervionenses are considering for an approach during the winter transfer window. The 25-year-old, who came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy, has fallen out of favour at Club Brugge in the last 12 months.

Jutgla would almost certainly be available in January, and if a loan deal is possible, it could be a valuable one for Sevilla. However, it could be a risk to rely on him for goals, given that he has struggled in Belgium in recent times.