Report in Germany: Bayern Munich move ahead of Real Madrid in race for top Bundesliga star

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz will have his pick of offers next summer if he decides to leave the BayArena, but the two sides that have been most closely linked to the 21-year-old are Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The Bavarian side feel they are pole position.

Real Madrid are interested in signing Wirtz next summer to help direct their midfield operations, seeing him as the long-term successor to Luka Modric. They may also be able to count on the added factor of Xabi Alonso if indeed he does make a move to Madrid next summer, while Leverkusen would prefer Wirtz to leave the Bundesliga if he is to do so.

Bayern believe they have stolen a march on Los Blancos though. They have already held several conversations with his father and with Wirtz, hoping to explain their project to the Germany star. They are desperate to get one over on Real Madrid, assuming that they sign Alphonso Davies from under their feet, and feel that Los Blancos have not made much progress.

While they are unsure of how much the European champions will spend, Bayern are willing to spend €100m on Wirtz. BILD, which Sport reference the information from, say that Jamal Musiala’s prospective renewal could also be key, as the pair share a good relationship.

Certainly for Real Madrid, their main problems this season have been struggling to control games, something their midfield has been called out for. The absence of Toni Kroos has been another factor highlighted in that puzzle, but Wirtz would add to Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe as a player that does their best work in the final third.