Real Valladolid prepared to cash in on exciting 21-year-old winger in January

Real Valladolid have had a difficult first season back in La Liga, as they currently sit in 19th place in the standings having played 13 matches (two more than Valencia, who are only two points behind them). However, they have unearthed a gem in the last three months, and that is Raul Moro.

Moro, who joined on a permanent basis from Lazio during the summer after a successful loan last season, has amassed three goals and an assist so far this season, while his general play has also been very encouraging. Because of this, he has attracted interest from clubs in Spain as well as abroad, as per Relevo.

On top of this, it’s reported that Valladolid would be willing to sell Moro in January – provided that a “good” offer were to arrive. La Pucela want to make mid-signings, but they can only do so once departures are taken care of, and Moro may end up being a casualty.