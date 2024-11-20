Real Madrid stonewall AC Milan interest in forward with just two starts

Real Madrid might have to tighten their purse strings a little in the next year, but Brahim Diaz will not be squeezed out in the near future, as per the latest from the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old has seen relatively little in the way of starts, in part due to injury, and is of interest to former club AC Milan.

Recent reports have claimed that the Rossoneri would be interested in a move for Brahim either in January or the summer. Yet Marca say that while they are not planning on extending his deal beyond 2027 currently, they have no intention of letting him go. The Morocco international is a highly valued member of the squad and of the dressing room. They have no doubts about his continuity.

#RealMadrid goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis is convinced that Fran Gonzalez has the talent to succeed Thibaut Courtois. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/7XLlFkAZo8 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 20, 2024

While they are not considering a contract renewal currently, they do see him as part of their long-term plans, and will look at the situation in the summer. While they admit that nowadays most members of the Real Madrid squad will have a price tag, that is not what they intend for Brahim.

There has been significant talk of the consequences derived from a loss of income expected to arrive from hosting concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, and that could be seen in the transfer market next summer. Brahim was mentioned as one of the players that could exit for the right price, but that price would likely be high for the 25-year-old.