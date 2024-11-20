Real Madrid star angry at current squad status amid ongoing injury crisis

Eder Militao’s season-ending ACL injury, which he sustained 11 days ago in the 4-0 victory over Osasuna, means that Carlo Ancelotti only has Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio as his central defensive options for the next few weeks – Aurelien Tchouameni will return later this month, with David Alaba expected back in December/January.

Real Madrid do have another senior centre-back, and that is Jesus Vallejo. However, Carlo Ancelotti does not count on the 27-year-old at all, despite Relevo reporting that he has been a top professional over the last few months.

In Ancelotti’s eyes, Vallejo is not of the standard that Real Madrid possess, which is why he is unlikely to add to his 10 minutes played this season unless absolutely necessary. The defender is reported to be very angry about his squad status, although he continues to work towards making a difference.

It’s almost certain that Vallejo will leave Real Madrid next summer, given that the club is aiming to sign at least one new centre-back before the 2025-26 season kicks off. For now, he will remain in the first team, but with little chance of playing.