Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to broach change of ownership model in General Assembly

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is expected to run for re-election next year, and undertake a term that would take him into his eighties. However that will not stop him making ground-shifting changes at the club.

In recent weeks, Perez has held meetings with some of the member delegates that will attend their general assembly this Sunday. During that meeting, they will approve the club’s accounts and raise any issues, and Perez is expected to defend Vinicius Junior in the wake of the criticism from the Ballon d’Or, while touching on the Negreira case, referees, the major issues facing the full operation of the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Superleague.

As per Marca, Perez will also take a ‘prudent tone’ while addressing a potential change of their ownership model. Currently, Los Blancos are fully owned by their members, one of four sides in Spain that this applies to, with presidents elected to run the club. Perez will note that the members will continue to own the club, but the club’s model may have to ‘adjust’ to the modern game.

It is not the first time that it has been suggested that the 77-year-old will try to change things before he steps down. In March it was reported that Perez had discussed changing the statutes of the club to allow him to sell off 49.9% of the club with major investors such as JP Morgan and Key Capital Partners. The latter is the current home of Anas Laghrari, who is expected to play a key role in the club once Perez departs.