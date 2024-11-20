Real Madrid face further issues with Santiago Bernabeu as they receive €16.5m lawsuit

Real Madrid are trying to plug multiple gaps in their accounts this year from streams of income that were expected to come from the Santiago Bernabeu. Their parking project has been halted though, as have the concerts that were due to be hosted this year (due to noise pollution), and now the much publicised SkyBar is causing them issues too.

The SkyBar was supposed to be the most exclusive space at the Bernabeu, providing a view of the pitch from above, and containing a restaurant and club with views of the Spanish capital. It was due to open in the summer, but has not done so, and there has been no update on when it might be opened.

#RealMadrid are yet to open the SkyBar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Having already contracted out the catering, it could cost them millions. (El Confidencial) pic.twitter.com/VgW1EJmZ3o — Football España (@footballespana_) November 20, 2024

As per El Confidencial (via MD), the catering company that Los Blancos had contracted for the space is suing them for €16.5m. Anastasia Gourmet were supposed to be allowed into the space six months ago, and say that it is causing them millions in losses, with €7m of that amount pertaining to suppliers.

As mentioned above, Real Madrid are already dealing with a number of issues to do with the renovations at the Bernabeu. Already there has been talk that the loss of income is opening the door to a major sale next summer. This Sunday President Florentino Perez will address club members during the general assembly, and could speak to the issue then.