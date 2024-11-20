Real Madrid considering to replace entire position group next summer with two exits

Real Madrid are in the midst of their planning for next summer, and while the arrival of Kylian Mbappe was certainly noisy last year, recent transfer windows have been characterised by relatively little business. That looks set to change next year.

Los Blancos are looking at strengthening both full-back positions, adding a central defender and looking at a midfielder too. One of those additions is set to be Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who looks as if he will join on a free at the end of his contract, following a lengthy pursuit.

That would likely leave one of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia on the outside looking in, but Cadena SER say that they are willing to sell both next summer. Recent reports have claimed that Miguel Gutierrez has received no indication that Real Madrid want to activate their €8m buyback clause on him, but if they did try to move on both left-backs, then they would come in for the Girona star.

Mendy has recently been handed a fresh contract by Real Madrid, but he has very much been championed by manager Carlo Ancelotti. With the Italian’s future also in doubt next season, that could spell the end of his time at the club too. With Garcia, he has been inconsistent since arriving the club back from Rayo Vallecano, and is yet to be trusted in big games.