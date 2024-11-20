Real Betis and Real Sociedad among clubs keen on highly-rated Saudi Arabian youngster

Over the last couple of years, so many players have swapped Europe for Saudi Arabia. However, one young talent that has already gone in the opposite direction, albeit only on a temporary basis for now, is Marwan Al-Sahafi, who has been making waves at Belgian side Beerschot in the last few weeks.

Al-Sahafi joined Beerschot during the summer on a season-long loan from Al-Ittihad, and in seven appearances, he has amassed four goals. His performances have gained traction across Europe, and according to Arab News Sport (via ED), two of the clubs to take an interest in his services are Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

If Al-Sahafi ends up moving to Europe on a permanent basis, Betis could have an advantage, given that Al-Ittihad’s sporting director is Ramon Planes, who was on their books until earlier this year. Real Sociedad would also fancy their chances, and given their record of improving younger players, that would also be a good move for the 20-year-old.