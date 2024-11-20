Presidency of Spanish Football Federation in the air after interim president has appeal denied

While on the pitch Spain continue to look as good as they have since their golden era, off it, things continue to look increasingly foggy. Former interim president Pedro Rocha, who has tried to run for the permanent role, has had an appeal against a suspension denied.

Rocha, who took over from Luis Rubiales in 2023, had appealed a suspension for exceeding his responsibilities that prevents him from running in the December elections this year. Rocha has appealed twice and lost, but could still appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in the national courts of Spain.

However the General Assembly at the Royal Spanish Football Federation will be more or less defined on Monday, say Relevo, meaning Rocha is running out of time to see movement on the issue. At that point, he will have to present 21 signatures from delegates to run for the presidency, something less likely if he is not assured to be able to run in the election.

Increasingly it looks as if Rocha will not be in charge of the RFEF in 2025. Since the summer, it has been an interim committee in charge of the Federation, and they have not had a permanent leader since Rubiales lost his job. The elections are due to take place on the 16th of December.