Girona interested in 2025 move for Manchester City starlet

Girona being in the City Football Group has significantly benefitted them over the last 2-3 years. The likes of Taty Castellanos, Yangel Herrera, Savio and Yan Couto all joined from other clubs in the CFG, and in 2025, there could be further opportunities for the Catalans.

In the cases of Herrera and Couto, they both joined from Manchester City, and another player that could move to Montilivi from the reigning Premier League champions is James McAtee. According to CaughtOffside, Girona are interested in the highly-rated attacker, who is also being pursued by the likes of West Ham United, Celtic and Stuttgart.

Girona would surely have a significant advantage in the race to sign McAtee if they do indeed target a move next summer, given their strong relationship with Man City. He would be another exciting addition to Michel Sanchez’s squad if a deal can be secured, although it will be easier said than done.