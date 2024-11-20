Endrick Felipe
Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Premier League links with Endrick Felipe

Endrick Felipe’s start to life as a Real Madrid player has not been easy. Carlo Ancelotti has opted to integrate the 18-year-old at a snail’s pace, as he has managed only 10 appearances so far this season – and only one of those has been from the start (vs Lille in the Champions League).

Because of this, there has been rumours swirling about a possible loan exit in January, with recent reports suggesting that Southampton are one of the clubs eyeing up a mid-season move for Endrick. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that there are no plans for the Brazilian attacker to be let go by Real Madrid.

It’s been a frustrating few months for Endrick, although for now, he does not consider leaving Real Madrid. However, he will be hoping that there is a change in his fortunes over the remainder of the 2024-25 season, as he targets increased prominence going forward.

