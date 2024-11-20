Fabrizio Romano pours cold water on Premier League links with Endrick Felipe

Endrick Felipe’s start to life as a Real Madrid player has not been easy. Carlo Ancelotti has opted to integrate the 18-year-old at a snail’s pace, as he has managed only 10 appearances so far this season – and only one of those has been from the start (vs Lille in the Champions League).

Because of this, there has been rumours swirling about a possible loan exit in January, with recent reports suggesting that Southampton are one of the clubs eyeing up a mid-season move for Endrick. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that there are no plans for the Brazilian attacker to be let go by Real Madrid.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid have not activated any plan to loan out Endrick in January and Endrick is not planning to leave. Reports from England about Southampton loan move are not true at all. pic.twitter.com/z9dObEZAMp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2024

It’s been a frustrating few months for Endrick, although for now, he does not consider leaving Real Madrid. However, he will be hoping that there is a change in his fortunes over the remainder of the 2024-25 season, as he targets increased prominence going forward.