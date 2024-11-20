Ex-Leeds United and Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta admits to huge error of judgement

Sevilla Sporting Director Victor Orta was at one time the golden child of Monchi’s glorious era, gone to prove himself in England. Yet his work has become the subject of mixed reviews at former club Leeds United to say the least, while he comes under significant scrutiny at Sevilla too, albeit in a difficult situation. His latest admission will not have improved his image in Yorkshire.

One of the most coveted players in Europe currently is Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has already netted 30 goals this season. The Swedish forward is set to be one of the big names on the move next summer, with few sides that would not be keen on adding him.

He could have been exploding into his prime at Elland Road. Orta has admitted that while Gyokeres was at Coventry City, his previous club, he decided not to give the green light on a move.

“When I was at Leeds United, I didn’t want to pay €14m for him. Cases like Gyökeres’ are the pleasant surprises that football offers, those things that we cannot predict,” quote Sport.

Orta could do with Gyokeres currently. With strikers Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho yet to score in La Liga this season, Los Nervionenses are on the lookout for potential opportunities in the winter transfer market to bring Garcia Pimienta more firepower. Their top scorer so far is Dodi Lukebakio, who has five to his name.