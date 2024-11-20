Catalan clubs at risk of major sanctions as FIFA unearth over 50 alleged cases of child trafficking

Catalan football has proven that it is one of the main factories of talent consistently during Spain’s best years, but the youth development has caught the eye of FIFA for the wrong reasons. They are seeking answers on over 50 cases of potential child trafficking.

Football’s governing body have asked for explanations on how more than 50 minors arrived in Spain from abroad on school scholarships have remained in Catalonia for longer than the year permitted, all with licences from the Catalan Football Federation. Marca say that they have already requested explanations, but have not received sufficient responses, focusing their investigation on Agora Barcelona International School in Sant Cugat del Valles, a short train ride outside of the city.

The players arrive there under the guise of education, but the idea is that they remain as footballers. Some of the clubs named are Fundacion Marcet, Fundacion Academia Hospitalet, Veterans Catalau and PE Maniagua, and their punishments could be fines or a two-year ban from signing players.

It’s a potential scandal that could even impact Espanyol. Los Pericos say they knew not of Lucas Alves’ origin, after he joined from Fundacion Marcet last summer, and has been warned by FIFA. They could be found complicit in his staying at the club, which would impact them at a delicate time financially.