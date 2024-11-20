Barcelona unsure of whether free agent target can cut it at Camp Nou

Barcelona are one of the many sides that have been linked with Lille forward Jonathan David for a move next summer, with the Canadian international out of contract next summer, and thus available on a free. His recent comments leave no doubt that he would be keen on said move, but the Catalan side do need a little more convincing.

The Blaugrana are still yet to decide whether they feel David has the quality to succeed at the club, as per MD. They are carrying out an analysis of the 24-year-old’s tape involving multiple scouts to try and establish as much.

So far this season he has 13 goals and 2 assists in 19 games – a good argument in his favour – but Sporting Director Deco wants to know if he is a ‘top signing’, and whether he would fit into their style. He also has four goals this season in the Champions League.

One of the clear positives about moving for David would be the lack of transfer fee for Barcelona, and from the sounds of it, he would be an alternative up front to Robert Lewandowski, rather than a de facto starter. Being a back-up striker for a top club is one of the more tricky roles in football though, and David would likely be playing without rhythm, and is very different in style to Lewandowski.