Barcelona uncertain about key player’s availability against Celta Vigo

Barcelona travel to Balaidos this weekend to take on Celta Vigo, as they aim to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad 10 days. However, doing so will be easier said than done – not only because the Galicians are very strong at home, but also because Hansi Flick will not be able to play his strongest line-up.

Lamine Yamal will almost certainly miss out because of an ankle injury sustained before the international break, while Barcelona could also be without the services of Robert Lewandowski. He also did not join up with his national team after taking a blow to his back against Real Sociedad, and while it was not expected to be serious, Sport say that he has yet to return to training.

In the coming days, Barcelona will be able to get a clearer picture of whether they will be able to count on Lewandowski against Celta. There’s no doubt that having him available would be a massive boost.