Barcelona star standing firm amid club’s desire to sell in 2025

In the last seven days, it has been reported that Barcelona are preparing to sell Andreas Christensen before the end of next summer’s transfer window. The Danish defender has fallen down the pecking order in recent months because of a troubling Achilles tendon injury that has ended up needing two surgeries to fix.

Christensen is out of contract in 2026, so given that he would only have a year left on his current deal next summer, Barcelona are expected to listen to offers as early as January. However, it’s been reported by Sport that the 28-year-old is not considering a move away at this stage, as his desire is to remain in Catalonia.

The expectation is that Christensen will not be a starter upon his return to action in January, and should he be that way for the remainder of the season, it could wear down his resolve. Should that happen, it would be no surprise if he ended up leaving Barcelona, especially as there is reported interest from a number of Premier League clubs.