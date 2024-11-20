Barcelona sources deny move for breakout La Liga starlet

CA Osasuna v UD Las Palmas - LaLiga EA Sports Dario Essugo of UD Las Palmas looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and UD Las Palmas at El Sadar on September 21, 2024, in Pamplona, Spain. Pamplona El Sadar Navarra Spain RL_OSAvUDLP_000068 Copyright: xRicardoxLarreinax

Las Palmas midfielder Dario Essugo has been one of the most intriguing arrivals to Spanish football this summer, with the Sporting CP loanee impressing during the early months of the season. Reports have claimed that Barcelona also tried to bring him in during the summer, and Real Madrid are said to be monitoring his progress.

The former is not the case though, at least according to sources at the club referenced by MD. They say that the Blaugrana did not move for the 19-year-old in the summer, as was claimed, nor are they tracking him as a potential future option.

Essugo has stood out for his ability both on the ball, and robbing the ball back off opponents. The Canary Islanders started off poorly this season, but even so Essugo’s form held up, and now Diego Martinez’s arrival has them on the up, with three wins in their last four games.