Barcelona interested in orchestrating re-signing of defender for €10m

One way or another, it is expected that the future of Oscar Mingueza will be resolved during next summer’s transfer window. The 25-year-old defender made a strong start to the 2024-25 season, and although he has tailed on in recent weeks, he remains a sought-after player.

Celta currently have Mingueza on their books, although they only own half of his rights. They want to acquire the remaining 50% from Barcelona, who have already been notified of this, as per MD. Celta also want to offer him a new contract, given that his existing new runs out at the end of next season.

As per the report, Barcelona are very relaxed about the situation, as they believe that they are in advantageous position. They can re-sign Mingueza for €10m because they own 50% of his rights (his Celta release clause is €20m), and it is something that they have been considering in recent months.