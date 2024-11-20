Barcelona increasingly interested in pursuing move for AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao

Barcelona are hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before next summer’s transfer window opens, and if they are successful in this objective, it could mean that a big-money signing can be made. If so, Rafael Leao is bound to be one of the players that is strongly considered by the club’s sporting department.

Leao has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time, and president Joan Laporta is especially keen to prise him away from Milan. According to MD, the idea of a move being pursued next summer is gaining traction with Can Barca, especially as club officials believe that the 25-year-old would get even better under the management of Hansi Flick.

According to the report, a deal could be worth in the region of €80m, while it is also noted that Leao would be desperate to join Barcelona if they came in for him next summer. It’ll be very interesting to see how this interest grows in the build-up to the transfer window opening at the start of July.