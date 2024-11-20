Barcelona expect to have defender available against Celta Vigo despite training return delay

It has been over a month since Eric Garcia suffered a muscular injury during the warm-up before Barcelona’s match against Sevilla, which the La Liga leaders won 5-1. He was only expected to miss 1-2 weeks, but despite the fact that the timeframe has more than doubled, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Garcia has been doing individual work during the international break, as he steps up his bid to return to action this weekend when Barcelona travel to face Celta Vigo. He’s yet to join the group, although Sport say that the expectation is that the 24-year-old defender will be given the medical green light in the coming days.

Garcia is an important squad player, especially now because of the absences of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. Flick will be determined to have hit back for the trip to Balaidos, as Barcelona aim to return to winning ways after the defeat at Real Sociedad last time out.