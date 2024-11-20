Barcelona expect Lamine Yamal to miss Celta Vigo clash due to injury

Lamine Yamal’s importance to Barcelona is amplified by the fact that he has not started in their only two La Liga defeats so far this season (vs Osasuna and Real Sociedad). Hansi Flick will hope that this trend does not continue this weekend when his side travel to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo.

Lamine Yamal missed out against La Real 10 days ago after suffering an ankle injury in the victory over Crvena Zvedza. Barcelona confirmed that he would be out for 2-3 weeks because of the blow, and according to Diario AS, it’s expected that it will be the upper end of this scale as he is set to miss out against Celta this weekend.

Lamine Yamal's presence against Celta Vigo is practically ruled out. His pain hasn't yet completely subsided. @fansjavimiguel pic.twitter.com/ALKH1isKAJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 20, 2024

Barcelona will be very keen to take extra precautions with Lamine Yamal, considering that he is only 17. It makes no sense to risk him against Celta if he is not at 100%, although his absence would be a major blow. Nevertheless, the hope is that he will be able to face Brest in the Champions League a few days later.