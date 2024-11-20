Barcelona

Barcelona and Chelsea interested in signing 18-year-old Brazilian left-back

Image via Santos / Divulgacao

Few sides have made more of an effort to invest in Brazilian football talent in recent years as Chelsea, who most recently brought in Estevao Willian for a fee of €60m. The latest talent they have set eyes on is Santos left-back Souza, but they have Barcelona for company.

The 18-year-old has been impressing for Santos in Serie B, making 8 senior appearances, and providing 2 assists. Souza has been dubbed by some as the successor to Marcelo Vieira, and features for Brazil’s under-17s.

Diario AS say that he stands out for his acceleration, technical ability and competent defensive showings too. He has an 80% success rate in duels, and recovers 8.98 balls per game. Chelsea are interested in signing Souza, and would loan him to Strasbourg for a year in Ligue 1. Meanwhile Barcelona are also considering a move for him. Souza has an offer from Saudi Arabia, but Santos are looking to extend his contract, which expires in 2025.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Chelsea Santos Saudi Arabia Souza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News