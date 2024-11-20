Atletico Madrid will turn stadium into an ice rink over winter period

Atletico Madrid have ensured that they make full use of the Metropolitano in recent years, hosting events and concerts regularly. Los Rojiblancos will be in the Christmas spirit over the winter break too.

#AtleticoMadrid will put in an ice rink at the Metropolitano over the holiday season. (Relevo) pic.twitter.com/iLBv5s9EvL — Football España (@footballespana_) November 20, 2024

As reported by Relevo, Atletico intend to install a giant ice rink around the pitch while the team are not using it between the 21st of December and the 5th of January. They will look to accommodate families ice skating, with capacity for around 1,500 skaters at any one time. Four sessions of three hours will be available between 10am and 10pm, although Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day will have reduced hours.

A key part of their move to the Metropolitano has been the desire to turn the land around the stadium into a community hub too. Currently the club are building fresh sports facilities, a concert hall and an inland beach complete with a wave machine to allow people to surf.