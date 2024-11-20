Atletico Madrid interested in move for 21-year-old Segunda standout

Atletico Madrid had a very busy summer transfer window, and although they are unlikely to be as active in the market in 2025, they will still be eyeing up numerous signings. One of those could end up coming from Segunda.

As reported by Grada3 (via MD), Atleti are one of the clubs most interested in signing Carlos Alvarez, who has been a standout performer for Levante so far this season. In Segunda, the 21-year-old right winger has amassed three goals and four assists from 13 appearances.

Alvarez came through Sevilla’s youth academy, before he made the move to the Valencian region in 2023. Since then, he has continually improved, and 2025 could be the time that he makes a return to La Liga.

Alvarez would not be overly expensive, so he would be an attractive signing for Atletico Madrid. It remains to be seen whether their interest turns into a formal approach in the next nine months.