Athletic Club expect key attacking duo to be fit for Basque derby

On Sunday, one of the biggest matches in Spanish football takes place at San Mames, as Athletic Club prepare to take on bitter rivals Real Sociedad. Ernesto Valverde’s side are winless in their last three La Liga matches, and they will be aiming to end that run in Bilbao.

Athletic will be favourites to win, and their chances of victory will be higher if Valverde can count on Oihan Sancet and Alex Berenguer. Both players have been carrying knocks over the international break, but according to Relevo, there is confidence that they will receive the medical green light before Sunday.

Both Sancet and Berenguer have been important players for Athletic Club over the last couple of years, and if they are able to face La Real this weekend, it would be excellent news for Los Leones’ chances of defeating their great rivals. The next few days will be crucial to determining their availability.