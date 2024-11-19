“We’re on the right track” – Vinicius Junior pleased by response to racism problem in Spanish football

Racism has become a serious problem in Spanish football over the last few years, and Vinicius Junior has been the player most affected. On several occasions, the Real Madrid superstar has been targeted by a small number of opposition supporters.

For the most part, these incidents are being picked up on, and so far in 2024, there has been punishments handed down to those that have been caught. Vinicius has now addressed the matter during an interview with the Brazilian Football Federation (via Marca), during which he admitted his pleasure with how the subject is being handled.

“In the last three months we have already managed to put three or four people in jail, and we have made them pay for the crime they committed. And we can reduce this as quickly as possible, because even a person who is racist will be afraid to say it when there are cameras, and this will decrease and affect other people as well.

“We’re on the right track. I play in Spain, where I suffered a lot and still suffer sometimes, but of course less and less with the help of all the clubs and all the people who are doing everything possible to combat racism.”

Real Madrid will be very pleased with Vinicius, whose strong response to racism has undoubtedly played a part in things improving. The hope is that it continues to become less and less of a problem as times goes on.