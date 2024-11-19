WATCH: Leganes ‘welcome’ Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid to Butarque with social media video

The fallout from the Ballon d’Or continues to be a subject of plenty of morbo between fans, and plenty of fun for those that were not partisan to Vinicius Junior winning the award, in no small part due to Real Madrid’s decision not to attend the event. Leganes have decided to take advantage of the situation to ‘welcome’ their next opponents.

Los Blancos will take on the Pepineros on Sunday evening at 18:30 CEST as La Liga returns from the international break. Leganes released a social media video on Tuesday showing a special package being delivered from France Football’s Headquarters, somewhat poking fun at UEFA’s announcement video for the award. Their mascot, Superpepino, is seen swiping the Ballon d’Or from the Real Madrid dressing room.

Dear friends of @realmadrid , the story tells that in Leganes dreams come true….😉 pic.twitter.com/raiSnzyaWp — C.D. Leganés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@CDLeganes_en) November 19, 2024

Superpepino [Supercucumber] and Leganes [Los Pepineros – The Cucumber-makers] take their nickname from the area, which used to be surrounded by fields of cucumbers, where they were cultivated.