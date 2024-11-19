Valencia star set return date for 10 months after serious knee injury

On the 2nd of March earlier this year, Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby suffered a horrible knee injury whilst playing against Real Madrid. Since then, he has been battling his way back to full fitness, and fortunately, there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

Diakhaby has had a difficult recovery period, but as he told El Chiringuito (via Relevo), he is setting himself the objective of being back in action in the next two months.

“I am working very well to return soon. There is no exact forecast because it depends on how things go but in January is when I want to return, much more before February, but of course it depends on what happens on the field. I can only thank the fans, they have been with me in difficult moments. My teammates were very happy to see me on the pitch today.”

Diakhaby was involved in light training on Tuesday, which was another significant step in his recovery. Valencia will be very thankful for his return, given that they have massively struggled in his absence.