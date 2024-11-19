Valencia eyeing up January move for ex-Real Madrid defender

Last month, Valencia suffered a cruel injury blow as Thierry Correia was ruled out for the remainder of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the match against Getafe. The Portuguese’s absence means that Los Che only have Dimitri Foulquier as a right-back option, which is why a new signing is wanted during the upcoming winter transfer window.

A loan signing is the avenue that will be explored by club bosses, and according to Diario AS, one of the players being considered is AC Milan’s Alex Jimenez. The 19-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Real Madrid in 2023 – initially on loan, before the deal was made permanent during the summer.

Milan want Jimenez to play regular first team football, which is why they are seeking a loan departure in January. Valencia will see this as an attractive low-cost option, so it would be no surprise if their interest turned into a formal offer once the winter transfer window opens.