Spain manager Luis de la Fuente – ‘Alvaro Morata was a great captain’

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente was pleased with his side on Monday night, despite the fact they relinquished the lead twice against Switzerland. Running out 3-2 winners courtesy of a Bryan Zaragoza penalty, La Roja finished as top seeds in the Nations League for the quarter-finals.

After the game, de la Fuente was pleased for the young players that had come into the side, with Samu Omorodion, Aitor Paredes and Pablo Barrios all making their debuts. Meanwhile Oscar Mingueza and Marc Casado made their first starts.

“I repeat: we have a good present and a wonderful future. These players just need opportunities and this makes us stronger. They are insatiable and inexhaustible and this competition makes them bring out their best version.”

In spite of their shaky moments at the back, de la Fuente was pleased with their efforts.

“We are happy. Football is like that, we know how competitive it is and we have to value beating a powerful team like Switzerland. We have put the scoreboard right and that is a good sign,” he told Diario AS.

“I am proud to be Spanish, to have the fans that we have had in the Canary Islands. I am also passionate about the players, who are insatiable, want to grow and are an example of competing and being a team, teammates. It is an honour to lead this National Team.”

De la Fuente was keen to play the quarter-finals and the final four in Spain if at all possible, and noted that he was proud to be Spanish. He also appreciated Alvaro Morata’s gesture with Pedri during the game. The AC Milan forward won a first-half penalty at 0-0, and was due to take the penalty. After the crowd chanted for Pedri though, who is from Tenerife, he handed the ball to the Barcelona midfielder.

"Football is played with your feet, not with the language." Bryan Zaragoza's response to Thomas Tuchel after grabbing the winner for #LaRoja last night. (Cadena SER) #England pic.twitter.com/uB3QOXYmv3 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 19, 2024

“Morata has been a great captain, it was a very nice detail. He had the chance to score the penalty and equal Torres as Spain’s third top scorer and he preferred to give the shot to Pedri, because he was playing at home.”

Fortunately for Pedri, who saw his effort saved by Yvon Mvogo, Yeremy Pino did find the net in the same play. La Roja had not played on the Canary Islands for 28 years, and Pino became the first ever player from the islands to score on them.

De la Fuente was also pleased with Casado’s contribution, who came into the middle of the pitch with both Rodri Hernandez and Martin Zubimendi missing. He showed he is no slouch though.

“Casado is great news for Spanish football. He plays like a veteran and makes the team play. He’s been a discovery. In Spain there are great players, the best in the world.”