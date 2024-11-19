Ronaldo Nazario has discussed Pep Guardiola’s next job with him

Pep Guardiola’s next job is the subject of plenty of intrigue, as Manchester City await an answer on whether he wants to extend his contract for a tenth year at the Etihad. Guardiola had been linked with the England job before Thomas Tuchel was installed, but now there is uncertainty over where he would go if he were to leave.

According to Sport, former Barcelona teammate Ronaldo Nazario is keen for a national team to be his next move, and none other than the Brazil job. The ex-Real Madrid forward spoke with Guardiola recently, and told the Manchester City coach that if he gets in as President of the Brazilian Foodball Confederation (CBF), then he wants Guardiola to take over. A rough timeline of 2026 is given, and Ronaldo believes that Guardiola is the best coach in the world, the one to restore the Selecao’s reputation.

Guardiola has been linked to the Brazil job on multiple occasions in the past, and was contacted by the CBF after the 2022 World Cup. They made a large play for Carlo Ancelotti in 2023, but after the Italian ended up staying at Real Madrid, rushed to appoint experienced hand Dorival Junior, with underwhelming results so far.