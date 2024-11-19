Real Sociedad suffer another injury blow in lead-up to Basque derby

Last Friday, Martin Zubimendi was forced off with a blow to his hip during Spain’s 2-1 victory against Denmark. While that injury is not expected to keep the Real Sociedad midfielder from being available for this weekend’s Basque derby showdown against Athletic Club, things look more precarious for Orri Oskarsson.

Oskarsson was playing for Iceland in their UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales on Tuesday, and as per MD, he was forced off in the first half after suffering a muscular injury. In the next 24 hours, he will return to Donostia-San Sebastian for medical examinations, although there is bound to be pessimism about his situation – one thing for certain is that he will miss the trip to Jove Espanol on Thursday.

The likelihood is that Oskarsson would not have been a starter for Real Sociedad at San Mames, as he has tended to be used from the bench in La Liga matches. Nevertheless, his absence would be a blow for Imanol Alguacil.