Real Madrid target Xabi Alonso yet to decide future – Basque manager to reject rumours publicly

Bayer Leverkusen not only have a series of players that are attracting the attention of Europe’s giants ahead of next summer, but arguably the most coveted manager in Europe too. Xabi Alonso has been tipped to leave die Werkself next summer to join Real Madrid, but the Basque manager has done no such thing.

At least that is according to Marca, who say that neither manager nor club have moved with regard to his future, bearing in mind his contract expires in 2026. Alonso will make a call on his future in March, and it is pointed out that he tends to take those decisions with his head rather than his heart. As for the rumours, the Spanish paper claim that Alonso will publicly deny an agreement with Real Madrid in his next press conference.

Xabi Alonso is yet to make a definitive call on his future. He will say as much in his next press conference. (Marca) #RealMadrid #Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/qnfk131nR8 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 19, 2024

They do admit that there is an understanding between Leverkusen and Alonso, that will allow him to leave if that’s what he decides to do, but nothing beyond that. On the flipside, it has been noted that Los Blancos have not moved for a manager before the end of the season in both of their most recent appointments.

The reporting in Germany is that those around Leverkusen believe he will leave the club next summer, while there is no doubt that Real Madrid do like him as an option to take over on the bench at some point. These rumours were spurred on by the poor form of Real Madrid and the pressure on Carlo Ancelotti. If things do not improve, the Italian will likely be forced out at the end of the season.