Real Madrid star undergoes surgery – expected to miss nine months

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has undergone his second knee surgery in successive seasons, after he went down two weekends ago during a clash with Osasuna. The Brazilian is once again at the start of the road to recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

On Tuesday, Militao had surgery on his knee in the Spanish capital, which was successful. Diario AS say he is due to be back in around nine months time. It is highly improbable he is seen again this season, despite managing to be back after just seven months last season from the same injury. The timing means the intention is to be back and fit for the start of preseason in 2025.

Los Blancos have been left in a tight situation due to his injury. With David Alaba still not back from his own knee issues, Antonio Rudiger is the only senior centre-back available currently. Jesus Vallejo has not been trusted while there are still points on the line, and it looks as if Raul Asencio from Castilla will be asked to step up. Once he is recovered towards the end of the month, Aurelien Tchouameni is expected to fill in as a defender for much of the rest of the season.