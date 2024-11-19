Real Betis considering January move for Juventus star as solution to midfield injury crisis

Real Betis are currently without three of their four senior defensive midfielders: William Carvalho has been out since September after rupturing his Achilles tendon, Marc Roca has been struggling with an ankle complaint in recent weeks, while Johnny Cardoso pulled his hamstring whilst on international duty with the United States. As such, Sergi Altimira is the only natural option available to Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis are hoping that Carvalho will be back at the start of 2025, while Roca and Johnny should also be back before then. Despite this, the club’s sporting department are looking to sign a new midfielder during the winter transfer window, and according to ED, Arthur Melo is one of the players being considered.

Arthur is firmly out of favour at Juventus, where he has yet to play a single minute this season. Betis will see this as an opportunity to secure his services in January, as it’s likely that he would be allowed to leave on loan.