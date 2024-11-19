Pep Guardiola agrees to extend Manchester City stay beyond 2025

Over the course of 2024, Pep Guardiola’s future as Manchester City head coach has been widely speculated upon. However, this will soon come to an end, as a definitive decision has now been made on the matter.

Guardiola’s contract with the reigning Premier League champions is due to expire at the end of the season. In recent months, he has been linked with numerous vacant managerial positions, although none of that matters as he is now set to sign a new deal at Man City, as reported by The Athletic.

Guardiola will sign on as Man City head coach until the end of the 2025-26 season, although his new contract will include an option to extend the agreement by an additional 12 months.

There’s no doubt that this news is fantastic for Man City, who will retain the services of one of the best managers in football. Guardiola has been at the club since 2016, but he is not showing any signs of wanting a new challenge anytime soon.