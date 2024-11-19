Paris Saint-Germain deny Barcelona claims of €250m offer for Lamine Yamal

Earlier this year, Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed that an unnamed club that offered €250m to sign Lamine Yamal. That bid was rejected, although it was speculated upon as to who exactly it was that submitted the proposal.

On Tuesday, Enric Masip, who is an advisor at Barcelona and also a close friend of Laporta, confirmed to El Chiringuito that it was Paris Saint-Germain that submitted the offer for the 17-year-old sensation.

However, this information has now been denied by PSG themselves. A club advisor has told L’Equipe (via Sport), has “categorically” rejected the claims, saying that no official step has been made towards signing Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona have absolutely no intention of selling Lamine Yamal, whom they see as their most indispensable player. PSG are aware of this, and according to the report, this is why they have not made a proper move to sign the Kopa Trophy winner.