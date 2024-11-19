La Liga side ordered to improve training facilities or face sanctions by Council

Rayo Vallecano are one of the oldest clubs, and one of the most adorned in tradition in La Liga, but the leadership at the club have come in for no shortage of criticism for not having the club’s facilities up to standard. Once again they are facing issues, with their training ground this time.

During the pandemic, the Madrid Council stepped in to carry out renovations on their stadium at Vallecas due to safety concerns, and there is still heavy backlash from the club’s fanbase over the state of the facilities there. President Raul Martin Presa has been augering for a move to a different stadium, again facing severe backlash, but is yet to find a suitable site.

Now their Sports City, located in Vallecas, 10 minutes from the stadium, is under the spotlight. The state of uncleanliness and poor condition of the facilities have been highlighted by Councillor Mar Barberan, who signalled that it is now unsafe for athletes. Relevo report that Rayo have been given 15 working days to make improvements to the ground, or face sanctions from the Council, who own the property.

In particular, one case has stricken the local community. Potholes have appeared in the pitches at the training ground, which is also used by youth teams and other amatuer clubs, and have been filled over temporarily. One of those gave way, causing a 13-year-old to be taken away in an ambulance that struggled to access the pitch. The child had torn their anterior cruciate ligament.