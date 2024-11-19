“I didn’t have time to adapt” – Vitor Roque opens up on rushed arrival at Barcelona

Vitor Roque’s start to life in Spain was not easy, but since joining Real Betis on loan in the summer, things have looked up. He struggled for chances during his first six months as a Barcelona player, and that ultimately led to him moving to Los Verdiblancos for the 2024-25 season.

Speaking to Betis’ official media channels, Roque opened up on the experience of his initial arrival at Barcelona in January. Initially, the plan was for him to remain at Athletico Paranaense until the summer, but after Gavi’s ACL injury, the 19-year-old striker was brought in at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Yes (joining Barcelona was rushed). The truth is that I was in Brazil and I didn’t know if I was going to come or not. I found out that I was going to come to Spain about a week before, I was on vacation, I didn’t know it. And when I arrived I had few opportunities, I didn’t have time to adapt either. The truth is that I have had some bad moments there, but they serve as a learning experience. I’m very happy to have been at Barcelona. The things I’ve learned there help me today and I’m very happy.”

Things are looking better for Roque, and joining Betis have proven to be a good move. Barcelona will hope that they benefit from this, and he could still end up being Robert Lewandowski’s successor.