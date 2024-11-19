Girona to be without key player for remainder of 2024 as injury crisis continues

Girona have had rotten luck with injuries this season, and it has meant that they have struggled across all competitions – and especially in La Liga and the Champions League. Unfortunately, things are not exactly heading in the right direction either, as another key player was struck down during the international break.

During Venezuela’s 1-1 draw with Brazil last week, Herrera was forced off with a muscular injury. On Tuesday, Girona confirmed that it is a blow to the “lateral septum of the right soleus”, and Marca say that will keep the 26-year-old midfielder out of action for four to six weeks.

🏥 COMUNICAT MÈDIC | El jugador Yangel Herrera pateix una lesió al septe lateral del soli dret.

La seva evolució determinarà el retorn als entrenaments amb el grup. — Girona FC (@GironaFC) November 18, 2024

As a result, it is almost certain that Herrera will play no further part for Girona in 2024. Michel Sanchez’s side host Real Valladolid in their final match of the year on the 22nd of December, and it would be unlikely that they would be unable to call on the services of the ex-Manchester City star for that fixture.