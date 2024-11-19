Gerard Pique responds after house is vandalised – ‘Suffocating the Pyrenees’

Barcelona icon and Andorra owner Gerard Pique has come under fire in the northern-most border of Spain with France, after a group called Arran Jovent [Arran Youth] vandalised his property in La Cerdanya. The town in the Pyrenees is part of the Vall d’Aran, who have their own language and autonomous authority, and is a popular place for luxury skiing in Spain.

Pique is one of many wealthy people who own property in the area, and escape to La Cerdanya during the winter for weekend skiing or during holidays. The area is next to Andorra, where many rich and famous in Spain also have property due to the lower taxes.

“We point out Gerard Pique’s luxury residence in La Cerdanya. Let’s go on the offensive against the tourism monoculture that is suffocating the Pyrenees, against the posh, rentiers and speculators who make our lives a misery. These posh s***s, we’re not your decoration,” declared a statement from ‘Arran Jovent’ [Arran youth].

🫵❌Assenyalem la residència de luxe a la Cerdanya de Gerard Piqué 🌱Passem a l'ofensiva contra el monocultiu turístic que ofega el Pirineu, contra els pijos, els rendistes i els especuladors que fan de les nostres vides una misèria 💥Pijos de merda, no som el vostre decorat pic.twitter.com/clDKoNb5qR — Arran (@Arran_jovent) November 17, 2024

Pique has spoken about the matter on the radio, despite stating that he did not want to give it any publicity.

“I was in Turin and I saw it, but I don’t want to give it much importance either because in the end it’s what they want. “We’ll clean it up and that’s it, there’s no need to make any more fuss about it,” he told RAC1 (via Sport).

“Far from it,” he said when he was asked if he was irritated by their protest. “I’m telling you: what they want is promotion and for this to be talked about, so we have to give them as little as possible. I don’t know [if I will make a police complaint], we had a big fuss yesterday in Turin and I haven’t had much time to think about it.”