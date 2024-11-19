Council say Barcelona still intend to return to Camp Nou in February

Barcelona were hoping to be back at the renovated Camp Nou for their 125th anniversary in two weeks’ time, but it quickly became clear over the summer that this would not be the case. The Blaugrana have pushed it back several times, but some reports have cast doubt on whether they will manage to return to their home before the end of the season.

It is a matter of priority for the Blaugrana, who are making considerably less money while they are playing at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic, with some putting the figures at anywhere between €50-100m per season.

However Council Member David Escude, who is part of the sports department, has given a positive update.

“The date that Vice President Elena Fort gave in the last Assembly, which is February, is the one we also have. There is no change,” he explained to RAC1, as quoted by MD.

The renovated Santiago Bernabeu temporarily banned from hosting concerts due to noise pollution, but are also facing complaints of congestion. Some residents in Barcelona have raised similar concerns about the return of Camp Nou.

“We have had a meeting to talk about everything. The neighbours explain what inconveniences are caused by the works and between us all, we try to improve them. It was an opportunity to improve access and mobility to the Camp Nou. It is very intelligent on the part of the club to secure a few more dates, since we have already seen that there has been rain and there could be unforeseen events, but the information we have is of February,” explained Escude.

Certainly Montjuic is a handy venue, as Barcelona are able to play in the same city, and not far from their current ground, without sharing it with anyone else. However the difference both off the pitch, in terms of the finances, and on it, in terms of the atmosphere, is still stark. Barcelona would certainly prefer to be celebrating at home if they do manage victory in any of their competitions this season.