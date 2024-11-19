Bayern Munich make effort to retain 16-year-old starlet amid interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s sporting department are always keeping tabs on the brightest talents in football – both in Europe and across the world. Last month, it was reported that they had set their sights on Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl, who has been making waves at the Bundesliga giants in recent months.

Karl, who is only 16 years of age, typically plays as an attacking midfielder, although he has also been utilised on the right wing. Bayern are determined to ward off interest in the teenager’s services, and as a counter, they called him up to first team training on Tuesday morning, as reported by Florian Plettenburg (via Sport).

Bayern have high hopes for Karl, and given that he is already in and around the first team at the age of 16, it shows that he is rated incredibly highly. Real Madrid also like him, although it could be tough to tempt him away from Bavaria.