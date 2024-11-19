Barcelona youngster facing lengthy injury lay-off as shoulder surgery is confirmed

Right-back is a position that could be up-for-grabs at Barcelona in the coming years, especially as it has been reported that a new signing for the position could be sought in 2025. Jules Kounde currently has the spot nailed down, although it is expected that he will return to playing as a central defender soon.

Hector Fort is the other candidate in the first team, while Alvaro Perez “Trilli” Campo is someone that could also be called upon from Barca Atletic. However, that will not happen anytime soon, as the 21-year-old starlet is set for a lengthy lay-off.

On Tuesday, Barcelona confirmed that he dislocated his acromioclavicular, which connects the shoulder and collarbone. As a result, surgery will be required to rectify the injury.

📌 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐞̀𝐝𝐢𝐜 El jugador Álvaro Pérez ‘Trilli’ será intervenido quirúrgicamente este miércoles por la tarde de la luxación acromioclavicular 📋 Más detalles 👇🏼 https://t.co/ytZ9zErFsx — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) November 19, 2024

Barcelona’s B team have had a very difficult start to the 2024-25 season, and losing a player like Trilli, who is highly-rated from within Can Barca, is another bitter blow that will need to be dealt with.