Barcelona to be without defender until 2025 as additional surgery is confirmed

It appears almost certain that this season will be Andreas Christensen’s last as a Barcelona player. Having been out of action since August after undergoing surgery on a troubling Achilles tendon injury, the Danish defender has fallen out of prominence in the first team, and with plans for a new centre-back to be signed next summer, he is expected to be the one to make way.

Christensen is still counted upon for this season, although he won’t be able to play until 2025. Barcelona had hoped to have him back in December, but according to Catalunya Radio (via Sport), the 28-year-old has been forced to undergo a second surgery.

Upon the surgery being completed, Christensen will undergo “a cellular regenerative therapy” on both of his Achilles tendons, which Barcelona hope will allow him to fully recover from the niggling problem.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick will be desperate to recover Christensen as soon as possible, although he will have to wait at least another two months to have him back at his disposal.