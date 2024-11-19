Barcelona in advanced contract talks with 21-year-old and 20-year-old stars

Over the last couple of months, Barcelona have been working on tying down some of their first team players. Fermin Lopez recently signed on until 2029, and in the coming weeks, they are hoping that new deals for Pedri and Gavi will also be tied up.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been working on negotiations with the two players’ representatives in recent weeks, and according to Fabrizio Romano, these discussions have now entered into an advanced stage.

It has been reported that Barcelona want to ensure that Pedri and Gavi both sign on until 2026. Their current deals end in 2026, so there will be some jeopardy if agreements are not reached before the end of the season.

There is confidence from within Barcelona that they will be able to have Pedri and Gavi tied down to new contracts in the not-too-distant future. If negotiations can be closed sooner rather than later, it would be very good news for the Catalans.